Tyson Fury 'Definitely' Open to Working with WWE After Clash at the Castle Appearance

Tyson Fury is keeping the door open to making more appearances with WWE after making his presence felt at Clash at the Castle on Saturday.

The WBC World Heavyweight champion told reporters after the show he is "definitely" open to working with WWE in the future, but he also has a "number of fights" to think about in the boxing ring.

Fury got involved in the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre when he punched out Theory, who was trying to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase after both men were down on the mat and the referee got knocked out.

After Reigns was able to retain the undisputed WWE Universal Championship—with an assist from Solo Sikoa—Fury got in the ring for a brief staredown with the Tribal Chief. The two men shook hands before Reigns walked to the back.

The Gypsy King stayed in the ring to help McIntyre get to his feet. They proceeded to cut a promo for the crowd in attendance that included both stars leading the crowd in a rendition of Don McLean's "American Pie" to send everyone home happy.

Fury said on Piers Morgan Uncensored (h/t ESPN) in April he was retiring from boxing following his victory over Dillian Whyte to retain The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles.

The retirement lasted four months, as Fury announced on Instagram he was returning for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora. ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported the bout is being eyed for Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, but the sides were "seven figures apart" on Chisora's purse.

Fury has worked with WWE in the past. He had a feud with Braun Strowman in 2019 that resulted in a match between the two at Crown Jewel, with Fury winning by count-out after hitting a knockout punch.

