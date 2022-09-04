What's Next for Roman Reigns After Beating Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle?

0 of 4

And still your undisputed WWE champion, Roman Reigns! (Credit: WWE)

By the skin of his teeth—and with some help from Solo Sikoa—Roman Reigns remains your undisputed WWE universal champion, successfully retaining over Drew McIntyre in Cardiff.

Clash at the Castle was a major hurdle to overcome, particularly with Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in an extra looming threat, but The Tribal Chief has both titles firmly in his possession and a new ally to help back him up in The Bloodline.

Effectively, while beaten up, Reigns is coming out of this stronger than ever.

But when you're at the top of the food chain, everyone beneath you is still looking at you as their ultimate goal. Reigns has no shortage of challengers eager to take those belts from him.

So what's next for The Head of the Table?