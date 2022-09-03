Yankees 'Should Be Pissed Off and Embarrassed' After 9-0 Rays Loss, Says Aaron Boone

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the New York Yankees continue to struggle, manager Aaron Boone has seemingly hit a breaking point after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

"That's an embarrassing loss," Boone told reporters Friday. "Hopefully, one of those rock-bottom situations, where you should be pissed off and embarrassed. We've set a better standard around here. We just got to be better. Period."

Nothing went well for the Yankees in Friday's loss, which was the team's largest margin of defeat this season. The bullpen gave up six runs, while the offense was held to just five hits in the shutout, with only one hit coming from the 1-through-5 spots in the lineup.

"It's just embarrassing when you get beat like that and you're going through the struggles you are," Boone added.

The loss was the Yankees' fifth in the last six games, part of a 15-25 record since the All-Star break. The Rays have cut the division lead down to just five games, putting even more pressure on New York during this three-game series.

After a blowout loss in Game 1, Boone is looking for a better effort from his team going forward.