Triple H Talks The Rock's 'Burning Desire' to Return to WWE, Hypes Up WrestleMania 39

Triple H sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport for an interview covering numerous topics, and one of them included talk about whether The Rock could make one last appearance at WrestleMania.

According to Triple H, The Rock has said there is no greater rush or feeling than when he's wrestling in front of 100,000 fans about to perform the infamous People's Elbow.

He then noted that the Rock has a "burning desire" to get back in the WrestleMania ring and "take advantage of that time" he has left before he can't realistically compete anymore.

"So I know somewhere deep inside of him is that burning thing to go, 'I've gotta feel that one more time. I've gotta get in there one more time,'" Triple H said.

Triple H later added: "The clock is ticking. So if there's a time, it is becoming now, and I know there is a burning desire for him to take advantage of that time. It's just a matter of can he harness all of the other things to focus on that long enough for us to get it done."

The Rock, who turned 50 in May, hasn't wrestled since he beat Erick Rowan in a six-second match at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. His last real match occurred in April 2013, when he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in a battle for the WWE Championship. All told, he has wrestled just seven times since 2003.

Still, he's called the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment for a reason, and he's also one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. The Rock is, simply put, wrestling royalty and someone whose memory will last for generations. Getting him for WrestleMania would be massive, and Triple H said that he "would love to see nothing more" and that he's "saying there's a chance" it happens.

As Triple H noted, the platform is there for the Rock to come back at WrestleMania 39, which will take place in Inglewood, California, on April 1 and 2. Triple H noted that 90,000-plus tickets have already been sold.

