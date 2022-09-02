Mets' Edwin Diaz Backed by Blasterjaxx as 'Official' MLB User of 'Narco' Intro

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz is considered the "official" Major League Baseball user of the song "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, so Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras might want to find a new walk-up song.

Idir Makhlaf, one of the two members of Blasterjaxx, told MLB Network last week that the Dutch duo endorses Diaz's use of the song when he runs out of the bullpen and onto the Citi Field diamond.

"For us, Edwin is the official one, that's for sure," Makhlaf said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post. "You can't have more, right? That's impossible. You have to choose your own song."

Makhlaf's statement was noteworthy considering Contreras has used "Narco" as a walk-up song throughout the 2022 season, much to the dismay of Mets fans.

"Narco" has become a fan favorite in Queens, and Timmy Trumpet attended two Mets games this week to play his part of the song live as Diaz came out of the bullpen:

Per the Post, Blasterjaxx is trying to secure visas to travel to the United States, perhaps during the MLB postseason. If the duo can play the viral hit alongside Timmy Trumpet at a Mets game, it will be one of the best moments in baseball.

Diaz is one of the top relievers in MLB. He has 29 saves with a 1.52 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 53.1 innings across 53 appearances.