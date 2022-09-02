Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Expected by 'Most' to Sign New Contract with NY

Aaron Judge (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As questions continue to linger about the future of MLB home run leader Aaron Judge, who's a free agent at season's end, rival executives reportedly expect him to remain with the New York Yankees.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that "most" within baseball think the Yanks will find a way to re-sign the four-time All-Star outfielder.

"They have to keep him, don't they?" an unnamed general manager told Heyman.

