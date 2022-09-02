Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Star Believed to Be Targeting $50M AAV in Next Contract

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball, and he's aiming to be paid as such on his next deal.

The New York Mets ace is expected to opt out of his $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign and is believed to be eyeing a deal worth $50 million per year on his next contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

DeGrom signed a five-year, $137.5 million extension with the Mets in March 2019 and has been insistent on declining his 2023 player option. However, he said in March that he "loves" being a Met and would be interested in staying with the club for his entire career.

In an interview with Zach Braziller of the New York Post ahead of Saturday's 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, Mets owner Steven Cohen said the organization plans to do whatever is necessary to keep deGrom in Queens for years to come.

"Listen, he certainly has the right to do that. We love Jacob, and I think he's the best pitcher in baseball," Cohen said. "We'll do whatever we can to make sure he stays. But it's his decision, not ours."

Cohen also told Braziller that while the organization hasn't had talks with deGrom yet on a new contract, they plan on making a serious offer to bring him back for 2023 and beyond.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, all right," Cohen said. "Right now, we're trying to win our division, and we're going to sit down with Jake and try to figure it out at the end of the season."

DeGrom missed the first four months of the 2022 campaign recovering from a shoulder injury, but he has dominated since returning, posting a 4-1 record, 1.98 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 36.1 innings across six starts.

It's a continuation of what has been a legendary career for the 34-year-old, who has won Rookie of the Year, two Cy Young awards, an ERA title and been named an All-Star four times.

DeGrom has been a staple in the Mets rotation since making his debut in 2014 and is the anchor of a group that also includes Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker.

The Mets are first in the NL East with an 84-48 record and are primed to make a deep playoff run that they hope will end with their first World Series title since 1986. If deGrom can help the franchise accomplish the feat, it will likely have no hesitation in paying the ace what he wants.