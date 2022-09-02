Golden State Warriors Group Reportedly Interested in Buying Angels from Arte Moreno

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are in for a shakeup soon after owner Arte Moreno announced last week that he will explore selling the team.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is drawing interest from multiple potential suitors, including a group that isn't far away.

"A Golden State Warriors group—plus groups from Hollywood, Orange County and Japan (Shohei Ohtani connection!)—are showing interest in the Angels," Heyman wrote.

Heyman added that the sale of the Angels is "expected to fetch $2 billion-plus" even though the market is somewhat crowded with the Washington Nationals also up for sale.

After Moreno's announcement that he'd pursue selling the franchise, Bill Shaikin of the L.A. Times named Warriors governor Joe Lacob as an "intriguing candidate" to purchase the team. This isn't Lacob's first time being linked to pursuing an MLB franchise, as Shaikin noted he "has looked into buying the Angels, [Los Angeles] Dodgers and Oakland Athletics at various times during the past two decades."

Shaikin asked Lacob directly if he intends to go after the Angels and he responded in an email, "Can’t answer this question that fast. We look at good opportunities."

Lacob purchased the Warriors in 2010. Under his leadership, the team developed into a successful franchise. Golden State won its fourth NBA championship in eight years this past season.

The 66-year-old has a personal connection to the Angels franchise, telling the San Francisco Chronicle in July, "I became an Angels fan and worked at Anaheim Stadium for seven years as a peanut vendor."

Shaikin noted that Lacob faces some competition from Los Angeles Rams governor Stan Kroenke. He apparently won't have to compete with another NBA executive, as Shaikin reported that Steve Ballmer of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks are both uninterested in pursuing the Angels.