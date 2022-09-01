Josh Gordon to Sign Contract with Titans Practice Squad After Release from Chiefs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Josh Gordon didn't have to wait long to find a new home after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday.

Gordon's agent, Zac Hiller, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the former Pro Bowl wide receiver will sign with the Tennessee Titans' practice squad.

The Chiefs signed Gordon to their practice squad last September after the NFL reinstated him following an indefinite suspension eight months earlier for violating terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Kansas City promoted Gordon to the active roster prior to a Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The 31-year-old appeared in 12 games during the regular season, recording 32 yards and one touchdown on five catches. He didn't play in the postseason.

Gordon has been suspended by the NFL six times since 2013 for violations of the league's policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs.

The Titans will be the fifth team Gordon has played for after being selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft. The Baylor alum was fantastic in his first two seasons, including leading the NFL in receiving yards (1,646) in 2013.

But Gordon missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons because of suspensions, and the Browns traded him to the New England Patriots early in the 2018 season. He spent parts of two seasons with the Patriots before being waived in October 2019. The Seattle Seahawks claimed the former All-Pro, and he appeared in five games with them before being suspended indefinitely.

Gordon re-signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2020 while he was still suspended. The NFL conditionally reinstated him with two weeks remaining in the regular season, but he broke the terms of the reinstatement one day later.

Tennessee could present Gordon with an opportunity to make the active roster when he gets acclimated to the playbook. Robert Woods, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the top three wideouts heading into the regular season.

Gordon comes with a high level of volatility, but he's a low-risk option as far as financial cost for the Titans as they look for help in their receiver room.