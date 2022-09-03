Updated 2022 AEW All Out Match Card Ahead of PPV

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Out is always one of the biggest pay-per-views on the All Elite Wrestling calendar, and that figures to be the case once again this weekend in Chicago.

AEW is providing fans with a deep and stacked card, but no match is bigger than the AEW World Championship bout between champion Jon Moxley and challenger CM Punk.

Less than two weeks after losing a unification match to Moxley on Dynamite, Punk will look to become a two-time AEW world champion in front of his hometown crowd in the Windy City.

Here is a look at the entire AEW All Out card, as well as all the info you need on when and how to watch the pay-per-view.

Where: Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

When: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live

All Out 2022 Match Card

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

Interim AEW Women's Championship: Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Trios Championships: The Elite vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & The Dark Order

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Casino Ladder Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Rush vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Dante Martin vs. TBA

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Wardlow & FTR vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

House of Black vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Miro

Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Pre-Show All-Atlantic Championship: Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian

Pre-Show FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker

Pre-Show AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship: Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz

All Out Top Matches to Watch

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

For the second time in less than two weeks, Moxley and Punk will meet at All Out with the AEW World Championship hanging in the balance.

Punk initially won the AEW world title at Double or Nothing, but when a foot injury landed him on the shelf, AEW moved quickly to determine an interim world champion during his absence.

Mox became the interim titleholder by beating Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door, setting the stage for an eventual showdown with Punk.

When Punk was determined to be healthy enough to return, the title match was set for Dynamite, but the result shocked everyone, as Moxley beat Punk in only a few minutes after Punk's foot gave out on him.

It was unclear what that meant for the AEW World Championship at All Out until the most recent episode of Dynamite when Punk's close friend, Ace Steel, motivated him to challenge Mox.

Moxley is hugely popular, but the Chicago crowd figures to be firmly in Punk's corner, which could make for a special moment if he overcomes adversity and defeats Mox in his hometown.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Two of the most accomplished performers in pro wrestling history will clash at All Out when Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho face off.

Danielson and Jericho have been at odds for the past few months because of the fact that they are significant parts of opposing factions.

While Danielson is one of the founding members of the Blackpool Combat Club, Jericho is the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, which preaches sports entertainment over the ideals of pro wrestling that the BCC favors.

Blackpool Combat Club and the JAS already went to battle in an Anarchy in the Arena match and a Blood and Guts match, but Sunday will mark the first singles match between Danielson and Jericho in AEW.

Both Danielson and Jericho reached their greatest heights in WWE, but they have established themselves as top stars in AEW as well, and either could be in line for a world title shot if they win at All Out.

Given their experience and in-ring acumen, Danielson and Jericho have a legitimate shot at stealing the show with the best match of the night.

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

There is perhaps no more personal match on the entire All Out card than the grudge match between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage.

For the better part of a year, Christian was Jungle Boy's mentor, accompanying him to matches and even teaming with him regularly.

Their relationship came crashing down a couple of months ago, however, when Christian turned heel by turning his back on Jungle Boy and attacking him.

Since then, Christian and Jungle Boy have been at each other's throats, cutting heated promos on each other and getting physical. Christian mocked Jungle Boy over his dead father, while Jungle Boy retaliated by mentioning Christian's divorce.

All Out represents one of the biggest opportunities of Jungle Boy's young career, as he will face a veteran performer in Christian who has been a world champion in multiple companies, including WWE.

Jungle Boy is a former AEW world tag team champion, but he remains in search of his first world title, and beating Christian could put him firmly in the mix.

Meanwhile, Christian will look to prove that he is still at the top of his game even in the latter stages of his career.

