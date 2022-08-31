Rays' Shane McClanahan Placed on 15-Day IL with Shoulder Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays placed pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder impingement.

McClanahan was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Miami Marlins because of the injury. Further evaluation was scheduled for Wednesday, but the Rays have not announced anything related to his status beyond placing him on the IL.

Tampa recalled pitcher Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham to replace McClanahan on the roster.

McClanahan is 11-5 with a 2.20 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 182 strikeouts in 147.1 innings this season. He was named to his first All-Star team in July, emerging as the ace for a Rays squad that's in the thick of the playoff picture.

Tampa is currently leading the American League Wild Card race with a 71-57 record. Losing McClanahan could be a critical blow with five teams competing for three spots, all within five games of one another.

Corey Kluber and McClanahan have been the only Rays starters to consistently work deep into games this season, so the latter's absence could add some extra work for an already-taxed bullpen.