Fantasy Alert: David Montgomery's Fit in Bears Offense Met with 'Skepticism'

Many are counting on the arrival of head coach Matt Eberflus to provide a new beginning for Justin Fields. For David Montgomery, the opposite might be true.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Montgomery's stock could be slipping in the Windy City.

"The new staff seems to like David Montgomery just fine, but there is some skepticism about whether his style fits the new offense as well as [Khalil] Herbert's does,"

Montgomery has 3,732 yards from scrimmage and 24 touchdowns through his first three seasons. Per Stathead, his yardage total ranks 13th in the NFL since 2019.

The fact he's averaging 3.9 yards per carry through 44 games provides a slightly more discouraging sign regarding his value moving forward.

The absence of a long-term extension could be telling as to how the organization views Montgomery.

Along with Eberflus, the Bears have a first-year general manager in Ryan Poles who wasn't responsible for selecting Montgomery in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Neither Eberflus nor Poles may feel all that invested in making this work if they have any doubts about the 5'11", 224-pound ball-carrier.

Herbert is waiting in the wings to potentially take over as the starting running back beyond 2022 as well. He ran for 433 yards and two touchdowns on 103 carries as a rookie.

Montgomery projects as the starter for now, but this could be a situation where the backup gets plenty of reps.

For fantasy football managers, it's way too early to panic with Montgomery since he has been a consistent performer to this point. But don't be surprised if Herbert emerges as a bit of a nuisance and siphons away some of Montgomery's value.