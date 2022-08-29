Clippers' John Wall Says He Dealt With Suicidal Thoughts in Past 2 Years

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall opened up about the difficulties he has faced in his personal and professional life during the past few years and said he had suicidal thoughts at one point.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington shared Wall's response when he was asked about how things have been for him of late during an interview:

"Darkest place I've ever been in," Wall said. "At one point in time I thought about committing suicide. Tearing my Achilles, my mom being sick, my mom passing and my grandma passing a year later. All this in the midst of COVID at the same time. Me going to the chemotherapy and sitting there. Me seeing my mom take her last breath. Wearing the same clothes for three days straight and laying on the couch sobbing."

Wall also mentioned how integral both his support system and therapy were in helping him address his mental health during such difficult times.

Wall's mother, Frances Pulley, died of cancer in 2019 at 58 years old.

"She raised him for much of his life as a single mom and through the winding road of his upbringing became his closest confidant, his best friend and the most important influence in his life," NBC Sports Washington wrote.

In terms of basketball, it has been some time since Wall demonstrated the form that earned him five All-Star selections and a spot on the 2016-17 All-NBA Third Team.

That 2016-17 campaign was the last time he appeared in more than 41 games. He sat out two of the last three seasons as he first dealt with a ruptured Achilles and then didn't play at all in 2021-22 as a member of the Houston Rockets.

He agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers this offseason after reaching a buyout agreement with the Rockets and will look to bring a championship to Los Angeles alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

While it is not realistic to expect the 31-year-old to play at the level he did in his prime for the Washington Wizards, he is someone who can take advantage of the spacing created by the attention Leonard and George will draw on a nightly basis.

He also believes the past few years have helped prepare him for any challenges he may face on the court.

"Looking at all that, I'm like 'if I can get through this, I can get through anything in life,'" he said.

If you or someone you know is in immediate crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 for 24/7 access to a trained counselor. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741. For more information about ongoing support and mental health resources, contact the HelpLine at the National Alliance on Mental Illness by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org.