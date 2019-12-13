John Wall's Mother, Frances Pulley, Dies of Cancer

John Wall's Mother, Frances Pulley, Dies of CancerDecember 13, 2019
Frances Pulley, mother of Washington Wizards star John Wall, died Friday of cancer.
John Calipari, who was Wall's head coach at the University of Kentucky, posted a statement on Twitter:
John Calipari @UKCoachCalipari
Heartbroken for @JohnWall. His beloved mother, Frances Pulley, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The job she did raising John into the man he is today — incredible. Everything John is today — humble, a servant leader, a man of God — he got from her.
John Calipari @UKCoachCalipari
The reason I was able to convince @JohnWall to come here was because of his mother. She wanted him here at UK w/me. I’m not sure how it would have played out w/o her support. She was as loyal of a parent even after John left for school as any parent who has sent their son here.
The Wizards also offered their condolences to Wall and his family:
During an in-game interview with Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington (h/t Josh Luckenbaugh of NBC Sports Washington) in February, Wall spoke publicly about his mother's cancer diagnosis.
"My spirits are great, man," Wall said. "Just spending time with my son, spending time with my mom that's battling cancer. God don't make no mistakes. I can't wonder why He did this, probably it's a good time to spend with my mom while she's battling this cancer and be there for her, and also be there for my son."
Wall honored Pulley that same month by getting a tattoo of her with "Dear Mama" written across his back.
