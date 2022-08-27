MLB Legend Roberto Clemente 1955 Rookie Card Expected to Sell for over $1M at Auction

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

A "museum-quality" Roberto Clemente rookie card could hit seven figures at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

The 1955 Topps rookie has a PSA 9 "mint" grade and may exceed the record price ($1.1 million) for a Clemente card.

Jesse Craig, who works for PWCC Marketplace, explained what sets this card apart.

"There are just so few copies of this card in this quality in existence that they require the highest level of custodianship possible," he said.

Craig added the Clemente Topps rookie is in "upper echelon of quality for vintage trading cards."

Clemente was a 15-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and the National League MVP in 1966. He finished his career with 3,000 hits and a .317/.359/.475 slash line.

His 94.8 WAR remain second in Pittsburgh Pirates history among position players

The Baseball Hall of Fame made an exception for Clemente when it inducted him in 1973 and waived the customary waiting period for eligibility. His induction came months after he died in a plane crash while attempting to deliver aid to victims of an earthquake in Nicaragua.