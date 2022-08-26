Chiefs Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster's Contract Amended; Roster Bonuses Increased

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are apparently bullish on JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2022.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the Chiefs doubled Smith-Schuster's per-game roster bonus from $30,000 to $60,000, which will allow him to earn up to an additional $510,000 this season.

The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3.8 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason as he attempts to revive his value before hitting free agency again next March.

Injuries have plagued Smith-Schuster in recent seasons, costing him four games in 2019 and then 12 in 2021. He's been dealing with a knee injury throughout training camp that's left him unable to practice or participate in the Chiefs' last two preseason games, but coach Andy Reid expects the slot receiver to be available for Week 1.

The Chiefs offense will look drastically different in 2022 after the team traded Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March. Rather than replace Hill with another bonafide star, Kansas City instead went into free agency and took a sum-of-their-parts approach. Smith-Schuster is joined by fellow offseason signee Marquez Valdes-Scantling and rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore.

Valdes-Scantling, Moore and Mecole Hardman will likely divvy up Hill's role in the deep passing game, while Smith-Schuster and tight end Travis Kelce handling targets in the middle of the field.