Trevor Zegras, Sarah Nurse Announced as NHL 23 Cover Athletes

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse and Anaheim Ducks breakout star Trevor Zegras are the cover athletes for NHL 23.

EA Sports made the cover announcement today, with a full reveal coming Thursday:

Drafted No. 9 overall by the Ducks in 2019, Zegras made his NHL debut in the second half of the 2020-21 season. He showed tremendous potential with 13 points in 24 games.

After making Anaheim's opening-night roster for the 2021-22 campaign, Zegras established himself as the face of the franchise. The 21-year-old led the team with 38 assists and ranked second with 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games.

Zegras was named to the All-Rookie team and finished second to Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider in Calder Trophy voting.

Nurse had a historic performance for the Canadian women's national team at the Beijing Olympics. Her 18 points and 13 assists were the most in a single women's tournament.

With Canada's 3-2 win over the United States in the final, Nurse became the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in ice hockey.

NHL 23 will mark the first time since 2003 that EA Sports will feature multiple cover athletes. This will be the 32nd installment in the long-running franchise that dates back to 1991.

A release date is expected to be announced during the full reveal of the game on Thursday. It will be released on the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S.