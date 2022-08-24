Celtics' Brad Stevens Says He Met with Jaylen Brown, Discussed Kevin Durant Rumors

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics kept open the lines of communication with Jaylen Brown amid rumors they were pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant.

Appearing on WEEI's Merloni, Fauria and Mego (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), Celtics president Brad Stevens said the team has been "been very open from the get-go" with its players before revealing he met with Brown in person in Los Angeles last week.

"He looked great, and he will be back to Boston soon," Stevens noted.

