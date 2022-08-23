Twins' Byron Buxton Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Injury

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes.

Buxton exited Monday's 2-1 loss to the Texas Rangers after the sixth inning due to right hip tightness.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters after the loss that he wasn't sure whether Buxton would be available for the team's series against the Houston Astros, which begins Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

“He had a few things go on today where you could tell he was really feeling it. Over the last few days, he’s been in a spot where he’s been on the verge of not being able to go out there, not being able to swing or run. But he’s continued to post up and continued to go out there and play at ... not a high percentage of what he can normally do, physically.”

Baldelli added that Buxton has been dealing with the hip ailment for "a good part" of the 2022 season. He has also been hampered by tendinitis in his right knee for much of the year.

Before Tuesday, Buxton had avoided the injured list altogether as the Twins had been treating him before games and giving him an ample amount of rest.

The 28-year-old is slashing .224/.306/.526 with 28 home runs, 51 RBI and six stolen bases in 92 games, which is the most he has played since he appeared in 140 games during the 2017 season. He also earned the first All-Star selection of his career this year.

Buxton has been hampered by a number of injuries throughout his eight-year career with the Twins and has only played more than 100 games once.

The Georgia native slashed .253/.314/.413 with 16 home runs, 51 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 2017. He also earned a Gold Glove, won the Platinum Glove and was named the Wilson Overall Defensive Player of the Year.

Buxton's absence is a tough blow for the Twins, who are also missing Ryan Jeffers, Miguel Sano, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Kyle Garlick and a number of pitchers due to injury.

With Buxton sidelined, Minnesota can turn to Nick Gordon or Gilberto Celestino in center field.

Minnesota is second in the AL Central with a 62-58 record, two games behind the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

The Twins are in a tight battle for a playoff spot and have a 37.8 percent chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs. Getting Buxton back as soon as possible will be key for the club's end-of-season push.