Little League World Series 2022: Tuesday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Another day, another round of exciting action at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Below, we'll follow all the scores and highlights across Tuesday's action. For the updated bracket, check out Little League's website.

Schedule and Results

Game 25: Latin America def. Panama 8-1

Game 26: Mid-Atlantic def. Great Lakes 10-0

Game 27: Canada vs. Caribbean, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 28: Southwest vs. Midwest, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Latin America 8, Panama 1

The team from Nicaragua is still alive. Panama's time in Williamsport has come to a close.

Led by Luis Garcia's four RBI and lockdown pitching performances from Ronny Artola and Johan Saravia, the representatives from Latin America defeated Panama on Tuesday, 8-1.

Garcia paced the offense with this three-run blast:

Artola threw three innings of one-run, three-hit ball, while Saravia went three perfect innings, striking out six.

A bit of crafty defense was Panama's highlight from an otherwise tough afternoon:

Nicaragua awaits the winner of the matchup between the Caribbean and Canada representatives in the bottom half of the international bracket.

Mid-Atlantic 10, Great Lakes 0

The team from Pennsylvania is not playing around in front of its home-state fans.

Mid-Atlantic rolled Great Lakes, 10-0, in a four-inning mercy win. Chase Link hit yet another dinger, while Tyler McGough knocked in three runs and Beau Rabel knocked in two.

Braden Hatch went the distance for Pennsylvania on the mound, giving up just three hits and a walk in four scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Pennsylvania now awaits the winner of the Midwest vs. Southwest matchup in the lower half of the United States bracket, while the team from Great Lakes was eliminated.