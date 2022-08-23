Rockets Rumors: Boban Marjanovic Not Expected to Be Released or Traded Before Season

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets are reportedly expected to retain Boban Marjanovic for the 2022-23 season.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Rockets have no plans to trade the popular 7-footer despite having several big men on their roster. Houston acquired Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, Sterling Brown and Wendell Moore Jr. in a trade that sent Christian Wood to Dallas earlier this offseason.

The Rockets have 19 players on their roster a month ahead of training camp, meaning they will have to pare things down by at least four players before the start of the regular season.

Marjanovic seemed he'd be near the top of the list of players likeliest to head elsewhere. He's a 34-year-old role player who is on a rebuilding team full of young players desperate to prove themselves with playing time. Moving on from Marjanovic and giving his roster spot to a younger, developmental talent makes all the sense in the world.

That said, Marjanovic is one of the best locker-room guys in the NBA. He's been a beloved figure with fans and teammates alike at every NBA stop, with his infectious personality (and, let's face it, his 7'4" height) even getting him the occasional movie role.

If the Rockets ultimately choose to keep Marjanovic around, it'll likely be because they see his mentorship as being vital in taking the roster to the next step.