NBA Rumors: Wolves' Anthony Edwards Receives 'Glowing' Praise for Offseason Workouts

David Berding/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards appears to be gearing up for a third-year leap.

Jon Krawcynski of The Athletic reported there have been "glowing" compliments of Edwards' offseason work with training camp a month away.

"I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have been around Ant, who have been in workouts with him and have seen him up close and seen the work he's putting in on his body, his game, on everything," Krawcynski said on his podcast. "The reports have been pretty glowing."

"One person who is really close to Ant just said, 'John, just wait till you see him. Just wait.' It sounds like he has really dedicated himself in this offseason, going into his third year which is kind of when stars make their leaps. And he's putting a lot into this," Krawczynski continued. "I think he's starting to understand the difference between working hard, what it is when you're a rookie and you're 20 years old and what it is when you're a veteran and you really want to become an elite player in this league."

Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists during the 2021-22 season, helping lead the Wolves to a playoff appearance. While most of the improvements to Edwards' game from Year 1 to Year 2 were incremental, he shined in the playoff spotlight and seemed ready to take over as Minnesota's primary scoring option.

The Wolves are hoping Edwards' natural development combines with their trade for Rudy Gobert to give the franchise its first legitimate threat in two decades.

We'll have to see what version of Edwards steps onto the floor next season, but making his first All-Star team should not be considered out of the question.