NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Pick for Kevin Durant

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly among the many teams targeting Kevin Durant, offering the Brooklyn Nets a package of John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The offer came in the past month, but Charania noted the conversation didn't gain much traction, similar to other talks with the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

Durant has four years left on his contract with the Nets, but he requested a trade in June and reiterated the plan to leave earlier this month, per Charania. The 12-time All-Star gave an ultimatum to either trade him or fire both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.