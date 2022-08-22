PGA Tour 2K23 Video Game Release Date, Tiger Woods Covers and Versions Revealed

Tiger Woods (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

2K Sports announced Monday it will release PGA Tour 2K23 featuring Tiger Woods as the cover athlete in mid-October.

Two versions of the game, the Deluxe Edition and the Tiger Woods Edition, will be released Oct. 11 followed by the Standard Edition on Oct. 14.

The 15-time major champion also took on the role of the game's executive director.

"It's not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the executive director role makes this a truly unique opportunity," Woods said. "2K is the perfect partner for me, and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour."

Woods spoke with actor Christopher McDonald, known for his role as Shooter McGavin in the movie Happy Gilmore, about the upcoming release:

