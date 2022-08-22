PGA Tour 2K23 Release Date, Tiger Woods Covers and Michael Jordan Bonus Revealed

Tiger Woods (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

2K Sports announced Monday it will release PGA Tour 2K23 featuring Tiger Woods as the cover athlete in mid-October.

Two versions of the game, the Deluxe Edition and the Tiger Woods Edition, will be released Oct. 11 followed by the Standard Edition on Oct. 14.

The 15-time major champion also took on the role of the game's executive director.

"It's not only great to be back on the cover of a video game, but the executive director role makes this a truly unique opportunity," Woods said. "2K is the perfect partner for me, and I am excited to continue impacting the game and culture of golf beyond my play on the PGA Tour."

Woods spoke with actor Christopher McDonald, known for his role as Shooter McGavin in the movie Happy Gilmore, about the upcoming release:

Woods joins an in-game roster that also features PGA Tour stars Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris along with LPGA Tour stars Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson, among others.

In addition, anyone who pre-orders one of the three editions will receive the Michael Jordan bonus pack, which includes the NBA legend a playable character.

The Deluxe Edition comes with extra virtual currency, several bonus packs and a few cosmetic items, including a hockey stick putter a la Happy Gilmore, a gold baseball cap and a gold glove.

The Tiger Woods Edition includes everything from the other two editions along with several Tiger-related items, including a "Signature Sunday" pack with his trademark final round attire of a red polo and black pants.

This year's game will feature 20 courses at release, including the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club and St. George's Golf and Country Club, with more added in post-launch DLC that will be available to all players free of charge.

2K Sports and Topgolf also reached a deal that will include the popular entertainment venue as part of the video game's training modes.

Here are the prices for each of the three versions:

Standard: $59.99

Deluxe: $99.99

Tiger Woods: $119.99

The title will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

It's the first time Woods will grace the cover of a video game since 2013, when his partnership with EA Sports came to an end.