BMW Championship 2022: Patrick Cantlay Defends Title Behind Strong Finish

Patrick Cantlay became the first player to successfully defend a FedEx Cup playoff event with his win in the BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

Cantlay, who also won the event last year, edged Scott Stallings behind a strong finish that saw him card four birdies on the back nine for a 14-under 270 through four rounds.

The 30-year-old moves to No. 2 in the FedExCup playoffs behind Will Zalatoris, who won last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

BMW Championship Leaderboard

1. Patrick Cantlay: -14

2. Scott Stallings: -13

T-3. Scottie Scheffler: -11

T-3. Xander Schauffele: -11

T-5. K.H. Lee: -10

T-5. Corey Conners: -10

T-8. Jon Rahm: -9

T-8. Rory McIlroy: -9

T-8. Taylor Pendrith: -9

T-8. Joaquin Niemann: -9

Cantlay entered Sunday with a one-shot lead over both Stallings and Xander Schauffele at 12 under and was able to hold them off after finishing two under 69 in the fourth round.

However, it wasn't an easy victory for Cantlay, who got off to a rather slow start before heating up on the back nine. He carded a birdie on the fourth hole and a bogey on the eighth hole to sit even through nine holes.

He moved to one over with a bogey on the 10th hole but carded birdies on holes 11, 14 and 17 to move to two under for the day and capture the victory.

The win marks Cantlay's eighth PGA Tour victory and his second of the season. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April alongside his partner Schauffele but hadn't won an individual event since winning the BMW and TOUR Championships in 2021.

With the PGA Tour crown on the line next week at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Cantlay will look to become the first player ever to defend his FedEx Cup title.

The TOUR Championship will begin Thursday and run through Sunday in Atlanta.