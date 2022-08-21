Leon Edwards Earns Bonus Prize Money for Kamaru Usman KO on UFC 278 Card

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

After a stunning upset over Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards unsurprisingly earned a $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night at UFC 278, per Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting.

Usman entered Saturday as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC rankings, but it was Edwards who left with the welterweight title after a knockout in the final minute of the fifth round.

It gave Edwards the biggest win of his career as well as an added bonus from the pay-per-view.

Victor Altamirano earned the other Performance of the Night bonus from UFC 278 after a first-round knockout over Daniel Lacerda in the preliminary card. The 31-year-old was competing in just his second UFC bout after losing to Carlos Hernandez in his February debut, but he showed his talent Saturday.

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold each took home Fight of the Night bonuses after their three-round battle that Costa won by unanimous decision. Costa earned the same bonus after his hard-fought win over Yoel Romero in 2019.