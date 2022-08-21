Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes to Be Inducted into Texas Tech Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is adding more accolades to his already impressive list of accomplishments.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced on Saturday that Mahomes will be added to the school's Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame during a campus ceremony on Oct. 28.

"When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes," Hocutt said in the announcement. "Patrick's accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he's, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university. We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium."

