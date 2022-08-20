Tottenham's Harry Kane Sets Record for Most Goals for Single Team in EPL History

IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Kane made history Saturday, becoming the player to score the most career goals for a single club in the English Premier League.

The forward's club, Tottenham Hotspur, congratulated him on the accomplishment:

The EPL's official Twitter account noted that Kane is now the solo record holder with 185 goals for Tottenham, breaking a tie with Sergio Aguero, who scored 184 goals during his time at Manchester City:

Kane's record-breaking goal came in the 64th minute of Saturday's home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and it proved to be the lone goal in a 1-0 Spurs win:

Kane has spent his entire senior career at Tottenham with the exception of a few loan spells early in his career.

From 2010 to 2013, Kane spent some time at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, but he has played exclusively at Tottenham for the past 10 seasons.

Kane's breakout season came in 2014-15 when he notched 21 EPL goals (31 in all competitions), and he became one of the league's elite scorers from that point forward.

Now 29, the Londoner has continued to produce at a high level and helped Tottenham remain near the top of the EPL table on a yearly basis.

When taking all competitions into account, Kane has found the back of the net 250 times at Tottenham in 389 matches.

Kane, who is a three-time winner of the Premier League Golden Boot as the EPL's leading goal scorer, has scored 60 goals across all competitions in the past two seasons combined, and already has two goals in three matches this season.

Tottenham Hotspur are still on the hunt for a first EPL title, although they have come close on numerous occasions, finishing second in 2017 and third in 2016 and 2018.

Thanks largely to the play of Kane, Tottenham have two wins and one draw in three matches so far this season, meaning they are already in the thick of championship contention.