Tyler Herro Says Heat Should 'Run It Back' amid Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said the team's front office should let the roster "run it back" after reaching the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

YouTube star Jake Paul asked Herro how he'd approach the rest of the NBA offseason amid trade rumors linking the Heat to a pair of superstars, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell:

It's been a quiet offseason for Miami. It lost forward P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency but re-signed guard Victor Oladipo. The most notable addition so far was first-round draft pick Nikola Jovic, who doesn't figure to make a major impact right away.

Although the Heat have been linked to both Durant and Mitchell throughout the summer, there's been nothing to suggest a blockbuster trade is imminent, so Herro may get his wish of running it back with the same core.

They've been a consistent contender since Herro arrived in 2019. They reached the NBA Finals in his rookie season before falling short against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As it stands, Miami features one of the NBA's deepest rotations, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but whether there's enough high-end star power to chase down a title is up for debate.

That's the main reason they've been linked to KD and Mitchell. Team president Pat Riley explained in June the front office would explore all possibilities, but noted the high cost of acquiring elite talent would be a factor.

"If there's one out there, throw 'em to me," Riley told reporters. "But you can always use more, but it's got to be a good fit, but not at the cost of doing something that could be prohibitive."

Should the Heat ultimately stand pat, they're going to need a bounce-back year from Kyle Lowry and for Herro to take another step forward in his fourth season.

They open the 2022-23 campaign Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls, giving Riley and Co. two more months to decide whether there's a roster-altering move worth making.

Herro is hoping that type of deal doesn't come to fruition.