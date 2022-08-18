Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Nets 'Steadfastly Rejected' Lakers Offer with Picks

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It appears the Brooklyn Nets aren't interested in acquiring Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook in exchange for Kyrie Irving, even in a package deal that includes the Purple and Gold's 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on Thursday:

"Sources confirm that they would be willing to surrender both firsts in tandem with Westbrook's $47.1 million expiring contract to acquire Irving (although it's unclear if the picks would be unprotected or protected).

"I'm told, however, that the Nets have steadfastly rejected that pitch."

