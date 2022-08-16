Heat's Tyler Herro Addresses Offseason Trade Rumors: 'They Don't Bother Me'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro isn't outwardly concerned with the multitude of past and present trade rumors involving his name.

"I mean, every summer, that's just what it is," Herro told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel at a team-sponsored back-to-school event Tuesday.

"I mean, ever since I've been here, my name's been in rumors. So rumors, like I said last summer, they don't bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season, and whether I'm on the Heat or somewhere else, I'm getting ready for the season."

Herro's name was notably floated in rumors involving Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell this year.

He was also suggested as a potential trade piece involving then-Houston Rockets guard James Harden in 2020, and Ethan J. Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports reported that there was a "75 percent chance" Herro would get traded during the 2021 offseason.

While that did not happen, trade rumors have occurred during or after each of Herro's three NBA seasons.

The former Kentucky star made the 2019-20 All-Rookie team after posting 13.5 points per game during the regular season.

He shone during the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, when he averaged 19.2 points per contest (including a series-high 37 in Game 4) against the Boston Celtics en route to helping the Heat make the NBA Finals.

After averaging 15.1 points during his second campaign, the 22-year-old broke out last season, earning Sixth Man of the Year honors. He posted 20.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting (39.9 percent from three-point range) alongside 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per matchup.

Unfortunately, a strained groin slowed him down and also held him out during last season's playoffs. He was held to just 78 minutes over four contests in the Heat's seven-game Eastern Conference Finals loss to Boston.

Despite all of the trade talk, Herro is still a member of the Heat, whose Jimmy Butler-led nucleus from last year's top-seeded Eastern Conference team remains intact.