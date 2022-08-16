Mets Rumors: No. 2 Prospect Brett Baty Called Up, Will Join Team for Braves Series

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The New York Mets have called up third baseman Brett Baty, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 22-year-old is expected to join the team during the ongoing four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Baty is considered the Mets' No. 2 prospect and the 18th-best prospect in the minors, according to MLB.com. He hit .312 with a .406 on-base percentage and 19 home runs in Double-A this season and was off to a strong start after his recent promotion to Triple-A, posting a .364 average in six games.

The 2019 first-round draft pick also participated in the Futures Game last season.

Baty will look to help the Mets maintain their lead in the National League East. They entered Tuesday with a 4.5-game lead over the Braves, who have won seven in a row including Monday's 13-1 win over New York.

The Mets needed an extra infielder after Luis Guillorme suffered a groin injury that will cost him three to four weeks, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Manager Buck Showalter said Monday the team still wasn't planning to bring up Baty or fellow prospect Mark Vientos:

Journeyman Deven Marrero was instead added to the roster, although the plans apparently changed when Eduardo Escobar was scratched from Tuesday's lineup.

Escobar and Guillorme have combined to start 111 of 116 games at third base for the Mets, with the since-traded J.D. Davis the only other player in the lineup this season. It created an opening for Baty to reach The Show and show what he can do at this level.