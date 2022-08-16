Madden 23: John Madden Cover, Player Ratings, Roster Info and Modes Preview

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

John Madden’s greatness in the annals of professional football is unmatched. That’s why there’s a widely-popular and iconic video game that uses his namesake.

So when the NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting legend passed away at the age of 85 this past December, it was only right that he be chosen to grace the cover of Madden NFL 23 from EA Sports.

Normally, there would be another personality to share the cover of the game, but in this case, Madden stands alone and with that, players worldwide are excited about its August 19 release date.

One of this year's most talked about innovations is the Face of the Franchise feature, which updates the created player storyline, fast-forwarding the players story to the fifth year in the NFL, instead of having to endure the prologue of high school and college years.

"There was a lot of feedback about the prologue, or Road to the Draft, whatever you want to call it," gameplay producer Clint Oldenburg said during an interview per Owen S. Good at Polygon. "It was like, ‘I want to go play in the NFL; get me there.’ And, this is a big headline, ‘The narrative feels aimless and pointless and lacking context,’ something like that. That was in one of the reviews."

With no college or draft storylines, players can get to The League and start at the end of their player's rookie contract, so they can sign a one-year deal with their team of choice and begin playing their career-defining season.

Another major update is FieldSENSE, which equips players with more control at every position in every mode. It also sets the foundation for what the game's creators are calling "ultra-realistic" gameplay driven by physics-driven outcomes on the field.

Outside of the changes in the mechanics of the game, there's the updated list of players on the coveted "99 Club."

This year, there are only four players in the club, with only two holdovers from Madden 22: Davante Adams (now with the Las Vegas Raiders) and Aaron Donald, who recently helped the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium:

Aaron Donald, DL, Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Myles Garrett, RE, Cleveland Browns

Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

Gone from last year's list are Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City Chiefs), Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs) and Jalen Ramsey (CB, Los Angeles Rams).

Kelce and Ramsey only took a slight hit, both dropping to 98, while Mahomes dipped quite a bit to 95, which may be the result of losing his top target, Tyreke Hill, to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Another bonus to Madden 23 is the music, with a litany of songs produced by Grammy Award-winner Hit-Boy.

All told, Madden 23 will feature multiple game modes that will draw in new players and appease loyalists.

By the end of this week, players will be able to take this celebrated game for a test drive and see if it lives up to the hype.