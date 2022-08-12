Astros' Michael Brantley Out for Season After Undergoing Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley's 2022 season has come to an early end after he had surgery to repair his ailing shoulder.

General manager James Click announced on Friday that Brantley had arthroscopic labral repair surgery.

Brantley hasn't appeared in a game since June 26 and he was placed on the injured list the following day.

Prior to the injury, Brantley was having a solid season for the Astros. The five-time All-Star had a .288/.370/.416 slash line with five homers, 26 RBI and more walks (31) than strikeouts (30).

The Astros didn't announce a recovery timeline for the 35-year-old. Brantley is in the final season of a two-year, $32 million contract he signed in January 2021.

There was a report prior to him re-signing with the Astros that Brantley agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported no agreement had been reached, and Brantley remained a free agent.

Brantley told reporters after re-signing with Houston that he was "close" on a deal with the Blue Jays, but eventually "everything worked for where I wanted to be."

Injuries have been a problem for Brantley over the past two seasons. He missed 41 games in 2021 but was still named to the American League All-Star team. The Washington native finished second in the AL with a .311 batting average in 469 at-bats last year.

The Astros have been able to succeed without Brantley. They enter Friday with a 72-41 record, best in the American League. Their 11-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West is the second-largest in MLB (Los Angeles Dodgers, 16 games).

Aledmys Diaz and Chas McCormick have split starting duties in left field with Brantley unavailable. They will likely continue to do so for the remainder of the season.