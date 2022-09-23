4-Star WR Prospect Hykeem Williams Commits to FSU over Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M

Andrew Ivins, 247Sports.com

Hykeem Williams, a 4-star wide receiver out of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has decided to play college football at Florida State.

Williams announced his decision Friday, picking the Seminoles over other finalists, including Miami, Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M.

The 6'3", 200-pound Williams is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He is also the No. 5 wideout in the country and No. 6 overall prospect in Florida.

Williams received 35 offers and made visits to Florida State, Georgia and Pitt. 247Sports also listed Williams as having an interest in Texas A&M as well. Other schools that offered include Alabama, Auburn and Michigan.

Williams had 40 catches for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He also stars on the basketball court and averaged a double-double during his junior year.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports provided a scouting report for Williams and compared him to Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a former first-round pick:

"Figures to eventually emerge as an impact player at the Power 5 level given rare movement patterns and competitive drive (has been utilized throughout prep career as a pass rusher when needed). Will likely need some time to get adjusted to the everyday demands of the college game but should be viewed as a potential go-to target in a modern pro-style spread attack. NFL upside."

Williams has the potential to be a college superstar, especially given his size and ability to provide a big target for quarterbacks. A lengthy and productive NFL career certainly isn't out of the question, either, but for now, Williams looks ready to tear up college fields soon enough.

Opting to stay close to home, Williams has given Florida State's 2023 class a big boost. The Seminoles came into the day with the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Head coach Mike Norvell hasn't brought Florida State up to the level of the nation's elite programs in recruiting, but his classes over the previous three seasons have been solid.

Since taking over the program in December 2019, Norvell has had the Seminoles ranked in the top 25 recruiting classes every year. The 2022 class was his highest-ranked thus far at No. 20 overall.

The results look to be paying off this season. Florida State is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2015, highlighted by a dramatic 24-23 win over LSU on Sept. 4.

Adding a playmaker with the potential that Williams boasts has the potential to open things up for the Seminoles offense starting next season.