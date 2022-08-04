Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: 'Pessimism' Surrounds Talks; Teams Don't Want to Help Nets

Elsa/Getty Images

Kevin Durant requested a trade a little over one month ago, but the superstar still remains with the Brooklyn Nets as we inch closer to the start of the 2022-23 campaign, and there's now "pessimism" that a deal will get done in the "near future," according to SNY's Ian Begley.

Some of the pessimism comes from the fact that franchises have no interest in serving as a third or fourth team to help facilitate a trade, according to Begley.

"No one wants to help [Brooklyn get a deal done]," one team said.

Begley added that a source told him late last month that things with the Nets and Durant were in a "holding pattern."

There have been a number of reported trade offers for the four-time scoring champion, but none that have met the Nets' massive asking price. ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston) reported on July 2 that Brooklyn wants "a young star player" and "at least three first-round draft picks" in exchange for the veteran.

Durant reportedly prefers to be moved to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat. However, neither franchise has been willing to completely blow up their current rosters, nor their future, to acquire the 33-year-old.

The Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets in exchange for Durant, according to The Athletics Shams Charania, but the offer was rejected and Brooklyn asked Boston to also include Marcus Smart, draft picks and another rotation player to their package.

The Nets also offered Durant to the Timberwolves in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks, according to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, but Minnesota turned it down.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported last month that the Nets were in "no rush" to deal Durant. So, at this point, it seems like he could begin the 2022-23 campaign in Brooklyn. Whether or not he plays for the Nets is another story.

Durant has spent the last two seasons with the Nets alongside Kyrie Irving, and the duo has yet to lead the franchise to the NBA Finals or Eastern Conference Finals. The Nets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 semifinals and were swept by the Celtics in the 2022 first round.

Despite the lack of postseason success, Durant has still played well over the last two years. In 2021-22, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 55 games while shooting 51.8 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from deep.

There's clearly no shortage of suitors for the two-time NBA champion. If he can't come to a reconciliation with the Nets, the franchise might have to lower its asking price in order to move him.