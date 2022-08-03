Packers' Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Envision Playing in NFL at Age 45 Like Tom Brady

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned 45 on Wednesday, and there's really no telling when the seven-time Super Bowl champion might hang up the cleats. Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is a different story.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback told reporters Wednesday that he doesn't envision himself playing in the NFL when he's 45.

"No, I don't, but happy birthday, Tom," Rodgers said when asked if he saw himself playing until that age.

Brady has long been interested in playing football until his age-45 season. However, he announced his retirement from the NFL in February before unretiring 40 days later to return to the Buccaneers for a third season.

At this point, it's unclear when the future Hall of Famer will officially retire, especially if he continues playing at a high level.

"I’ll know when the time’s right," Brady told NBC Sports' Peter King last summer. "If I can’t … if I’m not a championship-level quarterback, then I’m not gonna play. If I’m a liability to the team, I mean, no way. But if I think I can win a championship, then I’ll play."

During the 2021 season, he showed no signs of slowing down, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. It was just the second time he had thrown for more than 5,000 yards in his career.

While Brady helped lead the Bucs to the playoffs, they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Now Brady enters his 23rd NFL season eyeing his eighth Super Bowl title, and he and the Buccaneers will have a solid chance to capture the championship as they boast one of the league's best offenses.

Tampa Bay's offensive unit, which includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Cameron Brate, Kyle Rudolph, Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White, will wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

If Brady wins yet another title, it's hard to imagine he'll hang up the cleats ahead of the 2023 season.

As for Rodgers, he'll turn 39 in December. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, four-time MVP and a Super Bowl champion. Like Brady, he had a tremendous 2021 campaign, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions.

However, Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated from the divisional round with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

If Rodgers plays out his contract, he will have at least five more seasons to add another Super Bowl title to his list of accomplishments. He's under contract through the 2026 campaign and will become a free agent when he's 43.

Based on his comments on Wednesday, it's reasonable to believe that will be when Rodgers hangs up the cleats, if not sooner.