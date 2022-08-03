Eagles' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022 NFL Preseason

0 of 3

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' potential is perhaps the biggest among NFL teams for the 2022 season.

Jalen Hurts could take a step up at quarterback with new additions around him, and the defense should be improved from a year ago.

However, football games are not won on paper, and the Eagles are set for a battle in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts is the unquestioned starting quarterback, but he will be under an intense focus in training camp because the Eagles need him to improve his game to take the team to the top of the division.

The offseason trade for A.J. Brown is expected to improve the offense, and his arrival could put one of the franchise's recent first-round picks under pressure for a spot on the 53-man roster.

As for the defense, the Eagles added James Bradberry and Haason Reddick in free agency, as well as Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean through the draft. They should have one of the more improved units in the NFL, but everything needs to come together during training camp.