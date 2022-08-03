Juan Soto Thanks Nationals, Fans After Blockbuster Deadline Trade to Padres

The Washington Post

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto tweeted a message of thanks to the Washington Nationals and their fans early Wednesday morning following his pre-deadline trade to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Soto expressed gratitude for the Nats organization and the fans who supported him, while also mentioning the importance of helping Washington win its first World Series title in 2019:

After Soto reportedly rejected multiple contract extension offers, the Nationals made him available via trade leading up to the deadline, and they sealed a blockbuster deal on Tuesday.

All told, the Nationals received a bevy of prospects and young players in shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana, as well as veteran first baseman Luke Voit in exchange for Soto and first baseman Josh Bell.

