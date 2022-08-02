Brandon Drury Traded to Padres from Reds for Victor Acosta

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres aren't done making moves just yet.

The Cincinnati Reds announced they traded infielder Brandon Drury to the San Diego Padres for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline.

Ken Rosenthal and C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic and Robert Murray of FanSided initially reported details of the deal.

Acosta was the sixth-ranked prospect in the Padres' farm system on MLB.com ahead of this move. He is slashing .243/.346/.706 with two home runs, 11 RBI and five stolen bases in 111 minor league at-bats this season.

Yet the headline here is another move by the Padres.

First, they acquired four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. That alone would have been a notable addition as San Diego attempts to close the gap with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West ahead of the playoffs.

However, it then stole headlines with a blockbuster Tuesday when they landed Juan Soto and Josh Bell in a trade with the Washington Nationals. It sent shortstop C.J. Abrams, pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood, pitcher Jarlin Susana and first baseman/DH Luke Voit to the Nationals.

Eric Hosmer was included in the initial trade, but Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported he rejected the deal with his no-trade clause. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Padres eventually traded Hosmer to the Boston Red Sox.

While Drury isn't as big of a name as Soto, Bell or Hader, he is in the middle of a career-best season.

He slashed .274/.335/.520 with 20 home runs and 59 RBI in 92 games as a bright spot for a struggling Reds team. The veteran has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets but never hit more than the 16 home runs he launched in his first full season in 2016.

Drury is now in the middle of a playoff race and can play all across the infield for the Padres as they look to mix-and-match their now loaded lineup.