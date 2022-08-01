Enes Kanter Freedom: 'I Did Not Receive One Single Offer' During NBA Free Agency

Enes Kanter Freedom: 'I Did Not Receive One Single Offer' During NBA Free AgencyAugust 1, 2022
Free-agent center Enes Kanter Freedom is still awaiting a phone call from an NBA team that will pave the way for his return to the league.
In an interview with Israeli outlet Walla (h/t Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops), Freedom claimed he's being frozen out because of his social activism, saying he hasn't received any offers from a team yet because of comments he's made about the league and its players' relationship with China.
Earlier in the offseason, Freedom told TMZ Sports he thought the NBA is "pushing me to retire at the age of 30, unfortunately."
The former Boston Celtics big man has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese regime and its human rights abuses against members of the Uyghur community. He hasn't hesitated from calling out the NBA or some of the league's top stars for their commercial ties to China:
Enes FREEDOM @EnesFreedom
To the owner of <a href="https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nike</a>, Phil Knight <br><br>How about I book plane tickets for us<br>and let's fly to China together.<br><br>We can try to visit these SLAVE labor<br>camps and you can see it with your<br>own eyes.<a href="https://twitter.com/KingJames?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KingJames</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Jumpman23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jumpman23</a> <br>you guys are welcome to come too.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EndUyghurForcedLabor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EndUyghurForcedLabor</a> <a href="https://t.co/241bg887JO">pic.twitter.com/241bg887JO</a>
Enes FREEDOM @EnesFreedom
These are all <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a> players who are sponsored by Chinese companies that produce their products with slave labor.<br><br>Unfortunately many sports media outlets & journalists are controlled by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a><br><br>Have some courage & ask these athletes about their ignorance.<br><br>👇<a href="https://t.co/yGeXG7cUs8">https://t.co/yGeXG7cUs8</a> <a href="https://t.co/q4g38Vta02">pic.twitter.com/q4g38Vta02</a>
Enes FREEDOM @EnesFreedom
There is a reason why <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/China?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#China</a> is a huge trade partner for countries.<br>They have ZERO work laws when it comes to labor.<br>ZERO requirements when it comes to product.<br>The people that make every product that the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> commissioner Adam Silver spoke about are damn near SLAVES..
Freedom made 35 appearances for the Celtics in 2021-22 before getting traded to the Houston Rockets, who promptly waived him.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed Freedom in an interview with the New York Times' Sopan Deb in March.
"We spoke directly about his activities this season, and I made it absolutely clear to him that it was completely within his right to speak out on issues that he was passionate about," Silver said.