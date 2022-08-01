Enes Kanter Freedom: 'I Did Not Receive One Single Offer' During NBA Free Agency

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Free-agent center Enes Kanter Freedom is still awaiting a phone call from an NBA team that will pave the way for his return to the league.

In an interview with Israeli outlet Walla (h/t Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops), Freedom claimed he's being frozen out because of his social activism, saying he hasn't received any offers from a team yet because of comments he's made about the league and its players' relationship with China.

Earlier in the offseason, Freedom told TMZ Sports he thought the NBA is "pushing me to retire at the age of 30, unfortunately."

The former Boston Celtics big man has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese regime and its human rights abuses against members of the Uyghur community. He hasn't hesitated from calling out the NBA or some of the league's top stars for their commercial ties to China:

Freedom made 35 appearances for the Celtics in 2021-22 before getting traded to the Houston Rockets, who promptly waived him.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed Freedom in an interview with the New York Times' Sopan Deb in March.

"We spoke directly about his activities this season, and I made it absolutely clear to him that it was completely within his right to speak out on issues that he was passionate about," Silver said.