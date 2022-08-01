Patriots' Mac Jones: 'If I Ever Listened to the Internet, I Would’ve Stopped Playing'

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn't let outside criticism get to him.

"I'll reference coach [Nick] Saban here, but if I ever listened to the internet, I would've stopped playing a long time ago," Jones told Peter King of NBC Sports. "You're always gonna get people who say that you're not good enough to do something."

Jones played for Nick Saban at Alabama, beginning his college career as an unheralded recruit far down the depth chart and ending as a national-title winning quarterback who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

After being selected 15th overall in the 2021 draft—the fifth quarterback selected—Jones earned a Pro Bowl selection in his first year and finished second to Ja'Marr Chase in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

The 23-year-old believes he has more to accomplish heading into his second season:

"I still have so much to prove. I'm always trying to be better than I was yesterday and be better than myself, really. I just try to compete against myself. I know when it's a good day. I know when it's a bad day. It's more about the routine. What did I do before practice to put myself in position? Can I keep it consistent? Can I do it every day? [I] persevere and work each day. That's all you can do."

The Patriots went 10-7 in Jones' first season and added more weapons this offseason in DeVante Parker and rookie second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. All of that has led to high expectations for the squad heading into 2022.