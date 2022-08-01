Fantasy Football 2022: Sleeper Running Backs to Target in Late Rounds

0 of 3

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

The running back class that came out of the 2022 NFL draft did not generate much buzz back in April.

The highest running back chosen was Breece Hall at No. 36 by the New York Jets. Two other running backs went in the first 90 picks.

Fast forward to the first week of training camp and the buzz is growing for James Cook of the Buffalo Bills and other rookie running backs who could be the biggest sleepers in fantasy football drafts.

As we all know from previous seasons, you can never have too many running backs on your fantasy football roster going into Week 1. You never know which players are going to go down with injuries, which stars will underperform and which rookies will come out of nowhere to become some of the most talked about names in fantasy football.

Cook is generating some of the most buzz among the young stars because of his talent, being the younger brother of Dalvin Cook and his potential to take over in the Buffalo Bills backfield.

A few other rookies could start the season as backups but emerge with more playing time in September and be serious contenders for the second or third spots on your fantasy running back depth chart.