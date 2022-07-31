Josh Allen on Bills Training Camp Fight: 'Just Pushing Each Other to Be Great'

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

A scuffle broke out between the Buffalo Bills' offense and defense after defensive tackle Jordan Phillips bumped star quarterback Josh Allen during training camp on Saturday.

On Sunday, Allen casted the kerfuffle in a positive light:

Phillips didn't seem particularly concerned about the situation either:

Apparently, tensions had been rising before the confrontation:

Training camp fights are nothing new in the NFL. Gather a bunch of competitive men in the hot summer sun and let them hit each other for the first time in several months, and a few scuffles are inevitable.

Granted, keeping an MVP candidate like Josh Allen healthy and away from any unnecessary hits or fights is a top priority for a Super Bowl contender like the Bills.

"Immediately, you want him out of that pile," center Mitch Morse—who personally put Allen in a bear hug and walked him away from the confrontation—told reporters.

Generally, quarterbacks stay out of the mix when it comes to training camp skirmishes.

"Maybe once or twice, but Josh is a little different," running back Devin Singletary told reporters when asked if he's ever seen a quarterback help to initiate a summer scuffle. "We all know that."

Allen, 26, has emerged as one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks due to his combination of passing ability (4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 63.3 completion percentage last year) and his physical, bruising running style (763 yards, six touchdowns in 2021).

In the process, he led Buffalo to an 11-6 record last season and a trip to the AFC Divisional Round last season, where they lost an instant classic overtime shootout with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills will go as far as Allen's arms and legs can take them. Opposing defensive lineman just shouldn't expect him to back down from a scrap.