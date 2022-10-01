Mets' Jacob deGrom Exited vs. Braves with Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle on Hand

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

New York Mets star Jacob deGrom was removed from Friday's 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves after six innings because of a blood blister and cut cuticle on his hand.

Another injury is the last thing deGrom or the Mets want to see after the pitcher has been severely limited over the past two seasons.

The 34-year-old saw his 2021 season come to an early end because of elbow problems, finishing with just 15 starts with none after July 7. After returning in time for 2022 spring training, a shoulder injury sidelined him for the first four months of the season.

DeGrom has been one of the game's best pitchers when healthy, winning two Cy Young awards with four All-Star selections.

Entering Friday night, deGrom sported a 5-3 record, 2.93 ERA and 91 strikeouts versus just eight walks across 10 appearances.

The 2021 campaign would have been his best if he had stayed healthy. He posted career bests with a 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

While the Mets don't seem too concerned about deGrom's status for the time being, they'll need to hope he's able to bounce back quickly with the Braves now tied for first place in the National League East with less than a week remaining in the regular season.