Dodgers Rumors: JD Martinez Agrees To 1-Year, $10M Contract After Red Sox Stint

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

J.D. Martinez is on the move, as the five-time All-Star has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Robert Murray of FanSided.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network added Martinez will sign a one-year, $10 million deal.

As the Red Sox endured a rough summer in which they fell to the bottom of the American League East standings, Martinez was a popular candidate to be traded before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

When no deal materialized, Martinez played out the rest of the year with Boston and became a free agent.

Martinez is a DH-only player at this point in his career, but he remains an excellent hitter. He has been named to the AL All-Star team in each of the last two seasons, led the league in doubles (42) in 2021 and has a .345 on-base percentage in 287 games since the start of 2021.

There are some indications that Martinez isn't going to be as valuable with the bat as he has been. His power evaporated after the All-Star break with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers will be hoping that was just a blip on the radar and that a full offseason to prepare will get things back on track.

Considering Martinez was playing up to his full potential before the All-Star break (.302/.368/.481, 30 doubles in 81 games), there are reasons to be optimistic that he can be an impact bat in the middle of the order in 2023.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts can use Martinez in a platoon role. Even with his second-half struggles last season, Martinez finished with a .998 OPS against left-handed pitching in 119 at-bats.

After declining Justin Turner's option for the 2023 season, the Dodgers had an opening at designated hitter. They can certainly rotate some players already on the roster into that spot, but Martinez gives Roberts another option to choose from.