2022-23 College Football Teams with the Most to Prove this Season

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons put on a scoring clinic last season, finishing the year with an 11-3 record and a Gator Bowl win. They scored 40 points or more in eight games last season and started the year on an eight game win streak.

Hartman’s 2021 season highlighted his admirable character as a teammate while showing scouts he has an NFL-caliber arm. The redshirt junior closed the season with 39 touchdowns and 4,228 yards, earning his name in the Manning Award and Maxwell Award categories. Hartman took a massive step forward as a leader, voicing to the media that his mental health and bond with his teammates are a definitive priority.

Hartman needs to improve even more for the Demon Deacons to win the ACC and contend for a national title, but it’s not Hartman the Deacons are worried about. The weight and expectations now lie on the shoulders of a team that went 4-5 just two years ago.

Wake Forest finished with their best record since 2006, with players like A.T. Perry and Rondell Bothroyd having their best seasons in a college uniform, but the Deacons still went home early with a loss in the ACC title game. There’s a small group in that locker room that’s ready for the bright lights, but Hartman needs to build faith in a couple of players that may not be mentally prepared.