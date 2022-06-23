5-Star QB Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's Nephew, Commits to Texas Over Alabama, More

AP Photo/Ted Jackson

Arch Manning, the nephew of former NFL superstar quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, has committed to play his college football at the University of Texas.

Manning made it official on Thursday:

He is among the most hyped college football recruits in years, as 247Sports considers him a 5-star prospect, as well as the No. 1 overall recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023.

Texas beat out several other big-name schools for Manning, including Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Florida.

Starring at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning has established himself as perhaps one of the most highly sought-after high school quarterbacks ever.

His production has played a significant role in that, as he has displayed elite potential ever since his freshman season in 2019.

Per 247Sports, Manning completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 2,438 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions as a freshman. He followed that up with a sophomore season that saw him complete 66.6 percent of his attempts for 1,922 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven picks.

Manning then threw for 1,947 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four picks last season, while rushing for 381 yards and seven additional scores.

In addition to his own play, he comes from perhaps the greatest pedigree in the history of quarterbacks.

His grandfather, Archie Manning, played 13 NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings, earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods.

One of Arch's uncles, Peyton, is in the conversation for greatest quarterback of all time. In 17 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, he was a 14-time Pro Bowler, five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion.

He also ranks third all-time in passing yardage and passing touchdowns behind only Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Arch's other uncle, Eli, is a two-time Super Bowl champion in his own right, as well as a four-time Pro Bowler.

While Eli's numbers weren't as eye-popping as Peyton's, he is eighth on the all-time passing yardage list and ninth in touchdowns, and he should one day join his sibling as a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Texas is undoubtedly hopeful Arch will follow a similar career path as his uncles since Peyton was a big-time quarterback at Tennessee and Eli starred at Ole Miss before their NFL success.

The competition to land Arch was stiff since essentially every top program wanted him, but it was Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian who prevailed in the recruiting battle.

While the Longhorns have struggled to reclaim their place as an elite college football program and a national championship contender, the coach has brought some hope back to Texas.

Sarkisian still has to prove he can do the job, but he is widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the sport, and that alone may have been enough to convince Manning that Texas was the right place for him to develop as a quarterback.