Report: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Rematch Scheduled for Oct. 16 in Australia

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

The highly anticipated rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight championship reportedly has a date.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the fight is "being planned" for Oct. 16 in Kambosos' native Australia and will be broadcast in primetime on ESPN on Oct. 15.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.